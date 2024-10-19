iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Cut by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 231,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 111,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TLT stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.