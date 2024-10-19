iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $145.91. 815,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,877. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

