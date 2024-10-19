iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,721 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after buying an additional 138,493 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 452,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after buying an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.