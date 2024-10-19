iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. 1,245,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,799. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

