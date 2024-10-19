iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,853 shares. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

