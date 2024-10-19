iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $588.89 and last traded at $587.18, with a volume of 258153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $506.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day moving average is $545.08.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.