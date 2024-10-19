iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.1% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $587.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $566.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

