iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 86477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

