iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $113,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,482. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

