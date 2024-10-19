iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.50 and last traded at $128.16, with a volume of 40612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.71.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,553,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 549,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,284,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.