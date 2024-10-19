iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Cut by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $319,000.

IUSB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

