iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

