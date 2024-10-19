iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.78 and last traded at $77.47, with a volume of 1364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

