iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

