iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,442,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $184,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

