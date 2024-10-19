iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Trimmed by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sentry LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

