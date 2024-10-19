iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $76.45. 64,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 39,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 3.69% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

