iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 49,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 30,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

