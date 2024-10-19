iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $382.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $384.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day moving average is $355.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

