iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

