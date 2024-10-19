iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

