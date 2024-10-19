iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

