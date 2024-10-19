iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. 149,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.