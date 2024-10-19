iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 3.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

