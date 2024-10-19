iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.74. 324,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,500. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.