iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.
IVE traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.74. 324,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,500. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
