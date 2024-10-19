iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $182,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $489,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 324,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,500. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $201.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

