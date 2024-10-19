iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 3115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 559,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 459,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

