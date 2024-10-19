Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

