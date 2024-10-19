Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,326.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Itron by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.