Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 353 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $921.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $874.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

