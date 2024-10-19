JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $942.60 million and approximately $37.48 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

