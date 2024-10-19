Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

