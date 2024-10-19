JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,611,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

