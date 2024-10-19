Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

E stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

