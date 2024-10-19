Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

