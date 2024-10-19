JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $27.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

APA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in APA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in APA by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in APA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in APA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

