JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 333.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 508,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

