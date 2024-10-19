JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JEPQ opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

