JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,517. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

