JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 240,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 144,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 205,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

