JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

