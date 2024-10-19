JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 241,775 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

