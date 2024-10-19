JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,837 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.