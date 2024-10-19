JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 16,232 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $52.89 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.