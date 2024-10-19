Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. 4,167,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,292. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

