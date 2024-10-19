Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 746,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

