Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 462,691 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

