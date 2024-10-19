Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,945,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.10. 2,866,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.41 and a 200 day moving average of $238.64. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

