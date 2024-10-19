Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,178,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

