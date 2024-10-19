Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,974,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 549,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 533,784 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 491,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,934. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

